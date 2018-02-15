Police searching an Aberdeenshire home connected to a man suspected of planning terror attacks found material which could be used in pipe bombs, a court has heard.

Connor Ward, 25, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard his mother's house in the town was searched in November 2014.

Officers recovered 500 ball bearings and a ninja throwing star - a multi-pointed throwing knife.

Create projectiles

Dozens of knuckledusters were also found, as well as flags which featured swastikas.

When prosecution lawyer Richard Goddard asked PC Richard Roach about why police took away the ball bearings from the house, the police officer replied: "Items like this can may be used in pipe bombs - that's why it was seized."

He explained on the second day of the trial: "They would surround the main charge and create projectiles of their own."

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.