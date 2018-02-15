Man held over £60,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen
A man has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £60,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said crack cocaine valued at more than £56,000, and heroin valued at more than £5,000, was seized in the Guild Street area on Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man from the London area was charged in connection with the discovery.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.