Image caption Connor Ward is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man suspected of planning terror attacks kept weapons at his home in Aberdeenshire as well as a book containing instructions on how to make bombs, a court has heard.

Connor Ward, 25, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard officers found a stun gun disguised as a torch, knuckledusters and knives at the property in Whinhill Crescent.

Det Sgt David Crowther said the search took place in November 2014.

The first day of the trial heard officers found a book called the Anarchist's Cookbook which contained information on how to make explosive devices.

The court was told that about 130 knuckledusters were found during the police search.

Prosecutors allege that between February 26, 2011, and November 21, 2014, Mr Ward "did with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engage in conduct in preparation of said acts".

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.