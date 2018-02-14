Orkney Islands Council plans to raise council tax by 3%
Orkney Islands Council has provisionally agreed to increase the rate of council tax by 3%.
Discussing the budget for the year ahead, the policy and resources committee agreed to make cuts of more than £1.7m.
The committee also rejected a proposal to cut the amount of money given to community councils.
The final budget is due to be approved at a full council meeting later this month.
Meanwhile, Moray councillors will set their annual budget later, with proposals including nearly £6.5m of cuts.