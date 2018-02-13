Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage

A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial he was immediately concerned that injuries sustained by a man were not as a result of him becoming ill and striking his head.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his home at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 24, denies murder and robbery and is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Prof James Grieve said Mr McKandie had injuries to his body, arms and head.

He was asked to perform the post-mortem examination on Monday 14 March 2016 and started it the following day.

The trial previously heard that police were initially working on the theory that Mr McKandie may have had an accident outside and then come into his house.

On viewing Mr McKandie's head initially, Prof Grieve told the fifth day of the trial: "I was very concerned it was something rather more than an elderly man who might have fallen."

He said he immediately contacted CID and the procurator fiscal.

The trial, before Lord Arthurson and a jury of eight men and seven women, continues.