Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was taken to hospital following a "targeted attack" in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the car park of Asda at Jesmond Drive at about 22:00 on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with facial injuries.

Police want to trace a man described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of stocky build, wearing a grey tracksuit top, and who may be linked to a red car.

PC Tom Spencer said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack and officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything unusual or suspicious or has any information which may help us with our inquiries.

"CCTV inquiries are ongoing."