Up to 370 posts could go at Aberdeen City Council in a bid to save more than £10m in the next financial year.

Councillors met in private on Friday to discuss the proposals to reduce full-time equivalent posts, including scrapping 140 vacant positions.

Under the proposal, £11.5m would be ringfenced to fund early retirement and voluntary severance costs.

The council's ruling administration said it was committed to its policy of no compulsory redundancies.