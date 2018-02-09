Three men are due to appear in court following the discovery of a "significant" quantity of cannabis being grown.

The find was made during the search of a property in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen on Thursday.

After the operation by local uniformed officers and detectives, three men aged 21, 24 and 32 were arrested and charged.

Det Con Greg Manley said the operation followed information from the public.

He said: "Thanks to valuable intelligence we received from the public, a significant cultivation has been intercepted and seized.

"This is proof of what can be achieved by working together with local communities to make their areas even safer.

"I cannot stress enough just how crucial the information we receive from the public is in helping us remove illegal substances bound for communities in the north east, and would like to thank those who provided information on this occasion."