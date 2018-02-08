Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead in 2016

The brother of a man found dead in Aberdeenshire has told a murder trial he was initially informed his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 24, denies murder and robbery at the High Court in Aberdeen.

William McKandie said he was on holiday in Australia when he was told his brother was dead.

The 77-year old said: "I just arranged to get back home to see to his burial."

He told the court it was only on his return he was told it was now a murder inquiry.

Mr Sidebottom is alleged to have struck Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement, murdered him and robbed him of money.

'Accident outside'

The trial also heard from scene examiner Julie Goodeve, who said she was called to take photographs on the evening Mr McKandie was found.

The jury was shown photos of the scene.

Ms Goodeve said: "At that stage I think it was being treated as an accident.

"The impression was the gentleman had come by an accident outside and had gone into the house."

The trial, before Lord Arthurson, is expected to last about three weeks.