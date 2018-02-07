The Forties oil pipeline - which connects dozens of North Sea oil and gas installations with the mainland - has been shut down.

It follows an incident involving a valve at the Kinneil gas plant near Grangemouth.

It is not clear yet when the pipeline will restart, and an investigation is under way.

It is the second time the Forties pipeline has had to be shut down in recent months.

The Ineos-owned pipeline pumps about 450,000 barrels of oil every day.

It carries crude North Sea oil across land for processing at Grangemouth.

Ineos said it had mobilised a team to investigate the cause of the valve closure and could not say when the pipeline would reopen.

It has already caused some oil companies to halt extraction or exports.

The Forties pipeline was previously shut in mid-December for several weeks, after the discovery of a crack near Netherley in Aberdeenshire.