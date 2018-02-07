A man has been found guilty of raping a young girl and assaulting another more than 30 years after the offences took place.

John Barbour, 52, of Aberdeen, had denied five charges of indecency and rape in the 1970s and 1980s during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was found guilty of one rape and two offences of indecency.

Judge Lord Ericht deferred sentence until next month for the preparation of a background report.

Barbour began abusing his first victim as a schoolboy and went on to target a second child when he was still a teenager.

The first victim told the court that she was targeted when she ran errands as a little girl.

First offender Barbour was placed on the sex offenders register.