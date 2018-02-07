Boy, 10, charged over 'weapon at school' in Moray
- 7 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 10-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly having a weapon at a school in the Moray area.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on 31 January.
A spokesman said a report is to be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.