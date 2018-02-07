NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three arrests over Shetland heroin seizure

  • 7 February 2018

Heroin with an estimated street value of about £20,000 has been seized in Shetland.

Police Scotland said three arrests were made after officers raided a number of homes in Lerwick.

As well as heroin, other Class A and Class B drugs were recovered.

Two men and a woman are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court next week in connection with the seizures.

