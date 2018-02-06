Three people charged after Shetland heroin seizure
- 6 February 2018
Two men and a woman have been charged after heroin with an estimated street value of about £20,000 was seized in Lerwick.
Other quantities of Class A and B drugs were also recovered during police searches at homes across Shetland.
Two men, aged 37 and 30, and a woman aged 39, will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court at a later date.
Ch Insp Lindsay Tulloch said: "We are dedicated to disrupting the supply of drugs bound for Shetland communities."