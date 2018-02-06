NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Jobs lost as oil firm AFS Technologies goes into receivership

  • 6 February 2018

An Aberdeen oil services firm has gone into receivership with the loss of 17 jobs.

Receivers for Aberdeen Fluid System (AFS) Technologies said the company, based at the ABZ Business Park in Dyce, was suffering from cash flow problems and rising costs.

It is a supplier of small bore tubing systems, and technology and services to the oil and gas industry.

FRP Advisory said it would now market the company's assets for sale.

