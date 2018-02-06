Image caption Faithless count Insomnia among their hits

Dance music acts Faithless and Basement Jaxx will headline a festival in Aberdeen, it has been revealed.

They will appear alongside Starsailor and Cast at the two-day Enjoy Music event in June.

Enjoy Music will be held at the city's Hazlehead Park on Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June.