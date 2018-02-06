Toy tiger sparks armed police alert

Image copyright Police Scotland

Armed police were sent to an Aberdeenshire farm after reports of a tiger on the loose - only to discover it was a large cuddly toy.

A nervous farmer phoned for help after spotting the beast lying down in his cowshed on Saturday night.

Several vehicles, including an armed response team, were despatched to the farm, near Peterhead, before the tiger was found not to be real.

Police Scotland said it was treating it as a false alarm with good intent.