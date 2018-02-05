Second arrest over spate of Aberdeen and Peterhead incidents
A second man has been arrested in connection with a spate of incidents across the north east of Scotland.
The windows of a police car were smashed in Glenhome Gardens in Aberdeen.
This followed a break-in at a commercial premises at Murcar industrial estate on Thursday.
Police Scotland said a 29-year-old man had been arrested. An 18-year-old man charged earlier was due in court on Monday.
The arrest also related to an incident in Peterhead.