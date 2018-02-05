A second man has been arrested in connection with a spate of incidents across the north east of Scotland.

The windows of a police car were smashed in Glenhome Gardens in Aberdeen.

This followed a break-in at a commercial premises at Murcar industrial estate on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a 29-year-old man had been arrested. An 18-year-old man charged earlier was due in court on Monday.

The arrest also related to an incident in Peterhead.