Man charged after police car damaged in Aberdeen

  • 4 February 2018
An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a spate of incidents across the north east has now been charged.

The windows of a police car were smashed in an incident in Glenhome Gardens.

It followed a break-in at a commercial premises at Murcar industrial estate on Thursday.

Police had said the man's arrest also related to an incident in Peterhead. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

