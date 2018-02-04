Two injured after being hit by car in Aberdeen
- 4 February 2018
Two people have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in King Street in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at about 12:15 near Regent Walk.
Police have confirmed a man and a woman have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
King Street is currently closed between Orchard Street and Regent Walk.