Appeal to trace damaged car after Aberdeen break-in
Police have appealed for help to trace a car which may have been involved in an Aberdeen break-in.
The red VW Golf - described as having significant collision damage and no rear number plate - was seen being driven erratically on Thursday morning.
Police Scotland said an area of Glenhome Gardens in Dyce was closed following the recovery of a vehicle believed to be linked to the break-in to a commercial premises.
The Golf may also have been involved.