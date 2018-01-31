Fraserburgh Football Club has said it is investigating whether fake tickets were used by visiting fans at its Scottish Cup game against Rangers.

The gates had to be closed with fans still queuing at Bellslea Park when the ground reached capacity.

In a brief statement on social media, Fraserburgh said it would examine what had happened.

Bellslea Park, which is in the centre of the town, has a capacity of 3,000 - with a total of 480 seats.

The club said: "The capacity of the stadium is now full and we believe this is due to a number of counterfeit tickets in the away end.

"No further persons can be admitted. The club will hold an investigation and further details will be advised.