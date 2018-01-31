NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Boy, 13, arrested after Aberdeen car park fire

  • 31 January 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionMultiple vehicles were damaged in the fire

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire in an Aberdeen car park.

The blaze started at Denburn multi-storey car park in Spa Street just after 16:00 on Tuesday.

A total of six cars were damaged in the fire which saw neighbouring streets closed off for several hours.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 13-year-old male has been arrested in relation to alleged wilful fire-raising.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites