A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire in an Aberdeen car park.

The blaze started at Denburn multi-storey car park in Spa Street just after 16:00 on Tuesday.

A total of six cars were damaged in the fire which saw neighbouring streets closed off for several hours.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 13-year-old male has been arrested in relation to alleged wilful fire-raising.