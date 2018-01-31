CCTV appeal over Aberdeen robberies

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man was armed with a knife in both robberies

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace in connection with two robberies in Aberdeen.

A man armed with a knife stole cash from A & C Smart in the city's King Street at about 17:30 on 23 January.

Four days later, at about 15:45, money was taken from Premier Stores in Union Street, police said.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Officers would like to trace the man pictured as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

"We would further ask that anyone who may have information in relation to the robberies or the man pictured contacts us as soon as possible.

"The man is described as white, 5ft 10in, aged between 25 and 35 years and has facial hair.

"In the first image, the man can be seen wearing a black jacket, a dark beanie hat, dark trousers and shoes.

"In the second image, he can be seen wearing a dark hat, a dark snood, an orange hooded jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers."