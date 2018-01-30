Multiple vehicles on fire at Aberdeen's Denburn car park
- 30 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
"Multiple" vehicles are on fire at an Aberdeen car park.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said several crews had been called to the Denburn car park in the city centre.
Breathing apparatus is being used.
The alarm was raised shortly after 16:00.