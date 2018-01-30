Image caption The village moved next to Marischal College

Visitor numbers to Aberdeen's Christmas village event dropped about 20% this year at its new location.

The event moved to Broad Street from Union Terrace, where it began in 2015.

Figures drawn up by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of organisers Aberdeen Inspired, showed there were about 400,000 visitors, compared to about half a million the previous year.

However visitors surveyed who rated it as good or excellent rose.

It featured food stalls, fairground rides and ice skating.