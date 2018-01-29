Lochnagar hillwalker found dead named by police
- 29 January 2018
A hillwalker found dead at Lochnagar after a major mountain rescue team search has been named.
More than 80 people were involved in the operation to find 65-year-old John Lea, from Aberdeen, who had been missing for two nights on the mountain.
Three mountain rescue teams took part in the search in appalling weather conditions.
Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Lea's family and friends at this very sad time."