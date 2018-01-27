Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Malaviya finally leaves Aberdeen

A supply ship detained in Aberdeen for more than a year has finally left the city's harbour.

The Malaviya Seven was seized under shipping regulations in June 2016, and again in October that year.

The crew remained on board for much of that time, unpaid after the owner went into liquidation.

The ship was eventually sold in November last year to a Norwegian company, and the last of the crew returned to India.

The crew were owed a total of about £700,000 in wages.

They spent more than 18 months on the vessel at Aberdeen Harbour as they believed if they left they would never get paid.

Last October, the vessel failed to sell at auction.

The auctioneer withdrew the vessel from sale after only receiving a bid of £300,000.

In November, an offer to buy the ship was accepted.

It was for an undisclosed amount but it is understood to have been enough to cover wages.

After this, those crew members who had stayed with the ship returned home.

Under its new name Sartor, the ship finally left Aberdeen Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

The crew still have not been paid. BBC Scotland understands all parties that have a financial interest in the vessel, including Aberdeen Harbour Board and the Union Bank of India, need to be informed by law that the ship has been sold, and that process is causing the delay.

The case will call again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on 31 January.