Image copyright Mark Farquhar Image caption Conditions at Lochnagar have deteriorated since this picture was taken by pilot Mark Farquhar on Friday morning

The search is continuing for a 65-year-old hillwalker who has been missing for two nights on a mountain in the Grampians.

The man was last seen on Friday afternoon on a path ascending Lochnagar but contact was lost that evening.

Mountain rescue teams, police and a rescue helicopter have faced blizzard conditions during the search operation.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said winds of 100mph were recorded nearby on Saturday.

The hillwalker is described as having white hair, wearing a green winter jacket and using walking poles.

Mountain rescue teams from Braemar and Aberdeen have been joined by colleagues from Cumbria who were training in the area when the man went missing.

A coastguard helicopter and personnel from RAF Lossiemouth have also been involved in the operation.