Image caption The plans for the new stadium have divided opinion

A council decision on Aberdeen FC's bid for a new stadium is expected later.

The club wants to build the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill. The plans were put on hold last October.

Aberdeen FC says the new facilities are vital to its future. However, objectors argue the stadium should be located elsewhere.

Planners have backed the project, and now Aberdeen City Council will meet later to make a ruling on the plans.

Create jobs

It has been claimed the stadium and training ground would create more than 400 jobs and bring millions of pounds into the local economy.

Objections have been raised on grounds including potential traffic issues and loss of green belt land.

Aberdeenshire Council also objected to the plans.

Planners noted: "Should members resolve to approve the application, due to the objection from Aberdeenshire Council, formal notification must be given to Scottish ministers, who would then have the opportunity to 'call-in' the application for determination."