An MSP is calling for a fatal accident inquiry into a helicopter crash which killed four people in 2013 to be held as soon as possible.

A total of 18 people were on board when the Super Puma crashed on its approach to Sumburgh.

Sarah Darnley, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, from Winchester, died.

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott has lodged a Holyrood motion about the FAI.

The Crown Office has been asked for comment.

'Without further delay'

Lib Dem MSP Mr Scott said: "I want the Crown Office to ensure the earliest possible holding of the FAI into the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash at Sumburgh in 2013.

"Four years after the tragedy, families still wait for closure.

"Everyone involved would want this FAI to be held without any further delay."

In August last year, the mother of victim Sarah Darnley called for the FAI to be held soon.

Image caption Anne Darnley's daughter Sarah was among those who died in 2013

Anne Darnley said that relatives needed a conclusion.

The Crown Office said at that time: "We will endeavour to carry out our investigation as quickly as possible but the investigation is highly complex and challenging and requires specialist input from those with the necessary expertise in civil aviation."