No crime over Methlick Primary closure 'oil theft'
- 25 January 2018
Police investigating the alleged theft of heating oil from an Aberdeenshire school have said no crime was committed.
Methlick School had to close on 10 January and the fuel tank incident was being investigated.
Police Scotland said enquiries had concluded and it had been established that no crime was committed.
Aberdeenshire Council said: "The oil was not stolen. We're now conducting our own enquiry."