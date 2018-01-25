NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Drugs worth almost £130,000 recovered in Aberdeen

  • 25 January 2018

Drugs with an estimated street value of almost £130,000 have been seized in Aberdeen city centre.

Police Scotland said heroin and cocaine were recovered in the Guild street area on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man from London has been charged in connection with the discovery.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

