NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Boy, 14, charged after Meldrum Academy fire

  • 25 January 2018

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a fire caused "significant" damage to an Aberdeenshire school.

The incident happened at Meldrum Academy on Monday afternoon.

Police Scotland said a "high four-figure sum of damage" was caused to a toilet area.

The teenager will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

