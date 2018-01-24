Hythehill Primary School in Lossiemouth forced to close by stomach bug
- 24 January 2018
A Moray primary school has been forced to close after more than a quarter of its pupils were affected by a stomach bug.
Moray Council said more than 80 pupils at Hythehill Primary School in Lossiemouth had fallen ill.
About one fifth of staff have also been affected.
The school will be closed on Thursday and Friday.