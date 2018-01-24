An Aberdeen ice hockey player has been suspended for 15 games after an opponent was left with a broken nose and concussion.

The Scottish Ice Hockey Association disciplinary panel said Ross McIntosh of Aberdeen Lynx threw several punches at Maris Saulits of Moray Typhoons.

Saulits, who at one stage was on the ice and could not defend himself, was taken to hospital.

The SIHA said such behaviour would not be tolerated.