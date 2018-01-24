Image copyright Sepa Image caption The Aberdeen bypass is a massive project

Economy Secretary Keith Brown has said he hopes the Aberdeen bypass will open in April or May, but was unable to give an exact date.

Mr Brown was giving evidence to Holyrood's rural economy and connectivity committee on major transport projects.

He said the collapse of contractor Carillion would have an impact.

Transport Scotland's official Aberdeen bypass completion period is Winter 2017-18.

Mr Brown said the aim was Spring 2018.

He said: "We are not able to give a definitive date."

Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles said he was confused as to when he would be able to use the bypass.

The ongoing work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland with a price tag of £745m.