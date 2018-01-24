Robber hunted after knife raid at Aberdeen shop
- 24 January 2018
A man who robbed an Aberdeen shop armed with a knife is being sought by police.
He escaped with a three-figure sum of money from A&C Smart in King Street at about 17:30 on Tuesday. No-one was injured.
The man was described as white, aged 25-35, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with light coloured facial hair.
He was wearing a dark jacket, dark hat, and dark trousers. Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.