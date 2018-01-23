Image copyright Police Scotland

The operation to trace a missing 90-year-old man has been stepped up with further searches at and near his home.

William Ritchie was last seen on 12 January and was reported missing by concerned neighbours two days later.

Police Scotland said a fresh intense search of the surrounding area was being carried out.

Officers from the dive unit, using kayaks, are also carrying out further searches of the Sandhaven harbour area as part of the investigation.

He is 5ft 7in and slim with short, grey hair and usually wears a long, dark waterproof coat and a flat cap.