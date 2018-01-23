Image copyright Aberdeen FC Image caption The proposed new stadium is opposed by some people living nearby

Aberdeen FC's bid for a new stadium has been backed by planners, it is understood.

The plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, were put on hold in October.

Council planners are now understood to have recommended the project for approval. Aberdeen City Council is due to rule on the plans on Monday.

The club says the new facilities are vital to its future. However, objectors want Aberdeen FC to look elsewhere.

It has been claimed the stadium and training ground would create more than 400 jobs and bring millions of pounds into the local economy.

A fresh pre-determination hearing was held last week.

Club manager Derek McInnes said other teams would "pull away" from Aberdeen FC if it did not get the new stadium.

Objections have been raised on grounds including potential traffic issues and loss of green belt land.