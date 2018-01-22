A pedestrian badly injured in a Shetland road accident has died in hospital.

Martin Gray, 59, of Lerwick, was hurt at North Road, at the turn off to the Gremista industrial estate and Shetland College, on 16 January.

He was originally treated in Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However Police Scotland said he died at the weekend. The collision involved a silver Mini.

Police are appealing for witnesses.