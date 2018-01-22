NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Luring Australian nurses to Aberdeen hailed success

  • 22 January 2018
Australia

A recruitment drive to bring nurses to the north east of Scotland from Australia has been hailed as a success.

NHS Grampian spent £20,000 last year to send a delegation down under to sell the idea of a move to both qualified and student nurses.

It has now been revealed 49 have now been offered jobs.

And up to 114 more newly-qualified nurses could also move after finishing their training period.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites