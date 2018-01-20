Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Three vehicles collided with the metal frame

A metal frame similar to one used on logging lorries caused a road accident in Aberdeenshire, according to police.

Three vehicles sustained "significant damage" when they collided with the u-shaped frame on the A96 on Friday.

The accident happened between Colpy and Huntly at the Glens of Foudland shortly before 20:00.

Officers said the metal frame had the potential to cause a "very serious" accident and they appealed for help in tracing its origin.

They believe it fell from another vehicle before the crash happened.

A force spokesman said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the u-shaped metal frame fall from a vehicle or saw a logging type vehicle on this road or has any dash cam of a journey taken on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly in either direction around 19:56 to contact the police."