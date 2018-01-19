Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV showing what a missing 90-year-old man may have been wearing when he disappeared has been released.

William Ritchie - known as Bill - was last seen a week ago by neighbours in the West Road area of Fraserburgh.

Police Scotland released CCTV showing Mr Ritchie at Asda in the town on 21 December.

Insp Kevin Goldie said Mr Ritchie would either wear a three-quarter length black jacket or a waterproof jacket with the hood up, and a flat cap.

This weekend officers will also be handing out missing person leaflets appealing for information as hundreds of people descend on the town on Sunday to watch Fraserburgh take on Rangers.

Mr Ritchie is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short, grey hair.