Suspicious package at Sainsbury's in Aberdeen was false alarm

  • 19 January 2018
Emergency services at scene

An Aberdeen supermarket was evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The alarm was raised at Sainsbury's at Garthdee shortly before 09:00.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

However, within about two hours of the alarm being raised it was being treated by police as a false alarm.

