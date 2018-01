A woman found guilty of attempting to murder her husband in Aberdeenshire has been given 300 hours of community service after he asked for leniency.

Grace Fullerton, 61, was found guilty of stabbing husband Iain in Brimmond Crescent in Westhill in June 2016.

He wrote to the court: "I beg that the court returns Grace to me so we can try to re-build our lives together".

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Ericht said she led a respectable life.