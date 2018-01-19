Motorcyclist badly hurt in Aberdeen collision
- 19 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being badly injured in a collision in Aberdeen.
The incident happened on Westburn Road at about 17:00 on Thursday.
The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were understood to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.