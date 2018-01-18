Aberdeenshire Council is to press ahead with plans to ensure a planning enforcement notice is complied with by the residents of an unauthorised traveller site at St Cyrus.

Scottish ministers last year overturned retrospective planning permission for the land at North Esk, which is home to more than 100 travellers.

Councillors agreed that work should be carried out to identify an alternative site.

Families have until 31 July to comply.

Enforcement action will not take place before this.