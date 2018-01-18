Image caption Abigail Gardiner was a support worker at St Rognvald's House

An Orkney social care worker has been struck off the register for allowing a child access to drugs.

Abigail Gardiner, who was a support worker at St Rognvald's House and at St Peter's House, was previously convicted of allowing a 13-year-old to take ecstasy.

She also assaulted a colleague.

The Scottish Social Services Council has now decided to remove her from the register, which means she can no longer work in the sector.

Her sister, Miranda Pahnke, was also convicted of allowing a child access to the class A drug.

She was also barred from working in social care, after a hearing last year.

Orkney Islands Council said the sisters were suspended as soon as the allegations came to light, and neither worked for the council now.