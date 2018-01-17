Image caption Richard Howson resigned from Wood after two years as a non-executive director

Former Carillion chief executive Richard Howson has resigned from oil services giant Wood.

Mr Howson left Carillion in November last year, just weeks before it went into administration.

Now he has stood down from a separate role as non-executive director with Aberdeen-based Wood.

Ian Marchant, chairman of John Wood Group PLC, said: "I would like to thank Richard for his contribution over the last two years."

The announcement comes as the Insolvency Service confirmed work on construction sites run by the failed building firm is to pause.

Mr Howson had been due to collect his £660,000-a-year salary and £28,000 in benefits from Carillion until October.

But on Monday, the company went into liquidation, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

And on Tuesday, the government ordered a fast-track investigation into directors at the failed construction firm.